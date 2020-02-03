Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg engaged, nearly 5 years after husband’s sudden death

JTA — Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook, is engaged nearly five years after the death of her husband.

Sandberg will marry Tom Bernthal, the founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based strategic consulting agency Kelton Global, People first reported, citing a Sandberg rep.

The couple were engaged on Saturday following a mountain hike and picnic lunch at Vermejo Park Ranch, according to the magazine. Media mogul Ted Turner owns the nearly 600,000-acre ranch in northeastern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Sandberg, 50, posted a photo of the couple on Instagram and wrote: “Engaged!!! @tom_bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more.”

Her former brother-in-law Rob Goldberg set up the match. Sandberg, the second-in-command at Facebook behind founder Mark Zuckerberg, has two children. Bernthal, 46, has three. Both are Jewish.

Sandberg’s late husband, Dave, who was the CEO of Survey Monkey, died in 2015 after sustaining a head trauma when he fell off a treadmill while on vacation in Mexico with his family.

She wrote a heartfelt essay which she posted to Facebook to mark the shloshim, or end of the 30-day Jewish mourning period after the burial of a close relative.