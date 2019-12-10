First trailer drops for Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot appeared Sunday in the first trailer for the much-awaited Wonder Woman sequel.

“Nothing good is born from lies, and greatness is not what you think,” she says, in the trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince, the Amazonian Princess Diana of Themyscira, in the sequel to the 2017 DC film.

The trailer was released after it was screened before fans at the 2019 Comic Con Experience event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“Wonder-Woman 1984″ is set to be released on June 5.

The first “Wonder Woman” film was the highest-grossing movie in the summer of 2017, earning $412.5 million in the US and $821.8 million worldwide.

Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, have launched several projects since founding the production company Pilot Wave earlier this year, including a series about the actress Hedy Lamarr and a film about Polish Underground leader Irena Sendler, with Gadot playing the title character in each.

Pilot Wave is also working on “My Dearest Fidel,” an adaptation of Peter Kornbluh’s magazine article about the close friendship between ABC journalist Lisa Howard and Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Gadot will also star in “Red Notice,” alongside Ryan Reynolds and Duane Johnson, the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix. The action thriller, set for release in late 2020, is centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.