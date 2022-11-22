Israeli flight to Turkey delayed as threatening videos sent to passengers’ phones

A flight to Turkey from Ben Gurion Airport was delayed on Monday after passengers received threatening videos on their cellphones.
One passenger on the Pegasus Air flight was detained in connection with the incident, the Ynet news site reported.
The videos sent to passengers included footage of a man at a shooting range and a masked man on a motorbike, as well as a meme related to an online first-person shooter game.
The videos were disseminated via Apple’s AirDrop service, which enables file-sharing on devices in close proximity.
Meitar Chen, a passenger on the plane, told Ynet that the man who sent the videos made no attempt to hide his identity.
“He sent a picture of himself and his Tiktok and even his seat,” Chen said.
It was the fourth such incident in the part year on a flight from Israel.
In May a flight was delayed after several passengers found photos of plane crashes had been sent to their cellphones. A number of passengers were later arrested.
Flights to Venice and Dubai from Tel Aviv also saw similar incidents.
