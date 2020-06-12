For second day, Health Ministry reports over 200 new coronavirus cases

The Health Ministry on Friday evening reported 226 new coronavirus cases over the past day, continuing the recent upward trend in the infection rate, the second day in a row with more than 200 infections.

According to the ministry, there were 3,185 active cases, out of the 18,795 recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Of those who were sick, 34 were in serious condition, 25 of whom were on ventilators. Another 41 were in moderate condition and the rest had mild symptoms.

There were no new fatalities, with the death toll remaining at 300.

The ministry said 15,482 tests were performed Thursday.

After a sustained decline that saw the number of new cases each day dropping to low single digits, Israel has seen a spike in the infection rate over recent weeks. On Thursday, over 200 cases were recorded in a 24-hour period for the first time since late April, before the government began easing restrictions meant to contain the virus.

Health officials have attributed much of the recent rise in new cases to schools, which reopened in May after a two-month closure.

A pair of students in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, leading to the closure of two elementary schools in the city, the Ynet news site reported.

Over 165 educational institutions have been shuttered due to infections.

As of Thursday, 460 students and teachers had tested positive for the virus, with another 25,517 in quarantine, according to Education Ministry figures.

Amid the rise in cases, the government has ordered police to increase enforcement of social distancing rules, with more fines being handed out to individuals for not wearing masks and to businesses failing to adhere to Health Ministry guidelines.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Thursday that sweeping measures meant to contain the virus could be reimposed if the recent spike in new cases continues, but didn’t further elaborate.

Despite his warning, the government on Friday gave approved events of up to 250 people for weddings and religious ceremonies such as circumcisions and bar and bat mitzvahs. Other events are still capped at 50 participants and have to take place in an open area, a joint statement from Netanyahu’s office and the Health Ministry said.