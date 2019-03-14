Gazan arrested after infiltrating into Israel armed with a knife

A Palestinian was arrested Thursday after infiltrating into Israel from the Gaza Strip armed with a knife, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Soldiers spotted the suspect near the border fence and apprehended him, the military said in a statement.

They conducted a search and discovered a knife on his person, after which the Gazan was taken for questioning, the statement said.

The border breach came amid a period of heightened tensions in the region of the coastal enclave.

Last Friday, two Palestinians, carrying a knife and a hand grenade, infiltrated into Israel from northern Gaza, prompting a large-scale call-up of security personnel in the area before they were eventually arrested.

Palestinians have been holding weekly border riots as part of what they call the “March of Return” since March 30, 2018.

Palestinians say these protests are typically peaceful in nature and call for their right to return to their family homes in Israel and the West Bank (much of Gaza’s population is made up of refugees from the 1948 War of Independence and their descendants) and for an end to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the enclave, which the two countries say is necessary to prevent terror groups from easily importing weapons and materiel.

Israel maintains that the demonstrations are orchestrated by Hamas, which vocally supports them, sends free buses to the border and provides food and internet to participants — as well as money for those injured in them — in order to provide a cover for the organization’s nefarious activities along the security fence, including infiltration attempts, the planting of explosives and attacks on Israeli soldiers.

Judah Ari Gross and AFP contributed to this report.