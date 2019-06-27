Germany’s Merkel shaking again at event in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday appeared unsteady and shaking for the second time in 10 days at a ceremony in Berlin.

The brief incident happened as Merkel stood alongside President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at an indoor event where Germany’s new justice minister was being formally appointed. Merkel was handed a glass of water but rejected it, and appeared fine when she arrived in parliament half an hour later.

On Tuesday last week, Merkel’s whole body shook as she stood outside in hot weather alongside Ukraine’s president. Merkel said afterward that she was fine after drinking three glasses of water, which she “apparently needed.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Hot weather in Germany has continued this week though temperatures in Berlin dropped overnight.

Une situation inquiétante : Angela Merkel a été prise, ce jeudi, d’une nouvelle crise de tremblements lors d'une cérémonie à Berlin. pic.twitter.com/X9ANUyGbTe — CNEWS (@CNEWS) June 27, 2019

After last week’s incident, Germany’s dpa news agency reported that it was not the first time Merkel has been seen shaking in the hot sun. It did not give a date for the other incident, but said it was also ascribed to Merkel not drinking enough water.

And in 2014, Merkel postponed a television interview at the last minute after reported weakness, but her spokesman said at the time she was able to carry it out later after eating and drinking something.

It is not publicly known if the 64-year-old Merkel, who has led Germany since 2005, has any health problems. German privacy laws are very strict on that type of information.