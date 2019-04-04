Grunge rockers Stone Temple Pilots plan July 3 concert in Israel

Grunge rock band Stone Temple Pilots has announced plans to perform in Israel on July 3 as part of a new world tour in Europe. The performance will take place at Expo Tel Aviv.

This will be the San Diego, California, group’s first time in Israel, and the first 1,000 tickets will be sold for NIS 289 ($80) each, and then increase to NIS 319 ($89) per ticket.

STP’s first album, “Core,” snagged it world attention in 1992, selling more than 18 million albums in the US and 40 million worldwide.

The band broke up in 2002 and the various members pursued solo careers. They reunited in 2008 for a world tour and another album. Lead singer Scott Weiland died in 2015 following well-publicized struggles with drug addiction.

Jeff Gutt became the band’s lead singer, and the group released an eponymously named album last year.