Hamas says ceasefire reached after heavy barrage from Gaza pounds south

The Hamas terror group said it accepted an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreement with Israel late Monday night, shortly after terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired dozens of projectiles at southern Israel.

There was no immediate confirmation or comment from Israeli officials on the reported truce, which reportedly went into effect at 10 p.m.

Less than an hour later, however, rocket alert sirens in southern Israel were again triggered, and Palestinian media reports said Israeli jets continued to carry out late-night raids in the Gaza Strip, as the violence in the south showed no signs of abating.

The barrage, which sent thousands of Israelis running to bomb shelters, came amid a bombing campaign by the Israeli military in the coastal enclave. Those retaliatory strikes were directed at Hamas targets, including the office of leader Ismail Haniyeh, in response to a rocket attack earlier in the day from Gaza that flattened a central Israeli home and injured seven people.

Some of the incoming rockets and mortar shells appeared to be intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, though this was not immediately confirmed by the Israeli military.

There were no immediate reports of injuries caused by the projectiles.

A home in the southern town of Sderot was hit by shrapnel during the barrage. It was not immediately clear if the house was hit by one of the projectiles or by fragments of an Iron Dome interceptor missile, several of which were fired at the incoming fusillade.

Photographs of the scene show that a wall was pierced by pieces of shrapnel and that a balcony awning was destroyed by the impact.

Shortly after the barrage, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a statement that Egypt had succeeded in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and the terror groups in the Gaza Strip, which would go into effect at 10:00 p.m.

Salama Maroof, the head of the Hamas-run government media office, wrote on Twitter that all government ministries and institutions in the coastal enclave would open as usual on Tuesday.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Israeli military began bombing targets throughout the Gaza Strip, approximately 12 hours after the rocket was fired from the coastal enclave and hit the home northeast of Tel Aviv.

The Monday night barrage, which targeted communities throughout the Eshkol, Sha’ar Hanegev and Central Negev regions of southern Israel, began roughly three hours into the Israeli bombing campaign.

The attack triggered air raid sirens throughout the region, sending thousands of Israelis scrambling to bomb shelters.

The exact number of projectiles fired from the Gaza Strip was not immediately known.

At least three Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli strikes, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The Israeli military said its fighter jets and attack helicopters targeted dozens of Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip.

In addition to Haniyeh’s office, which the Hamas leader had long since fled before it was targeted, the military also bombed what it referred to as a “secret headquarters” of Hamas used by its intelligence services.

Palestinian media said the building, which was leveled in the Israeli attack, belonged to the al-Multazem insurance company.

The military said it was also targeting a five-story building that was used by the Hamas terror group’s internal security service.

Israel began its retaliatory strikes around the same time as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump in Washington. In comments from the White House, Netanyahu said, “Israel is responding forcefully to this wanton aggression.”

The raids began soon after an Egyptian military intelligence delegation left the Strip, where its initial attempts to broker a ceasefire reportedly failed.

With the start of the IDF strikes on Monday evening, cities and towns throughout southern and central Israel opened their public bomb shelters in anticipation of retaliatory attacks from Gaza. Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Petah Tikva, Kiryat Gat, Rishon Lezion and other cities and towns throughout the country all opened their municipal bomb shelters.

Residents of the Israeli communities closer to Gaza were told to remain within close distance of their bomb shelters and other protected spaces.

The early morning rocket attack destroyed the home in the town of Mishmeret, northeast of Tel Aviv, making it the farthest reaching strike from the Strip since the 2014 Gaza war. Two of the people inside were moderately wounded and five others, including two small children, were lightly injured.

Following the attack, the IDF and local governments rolled out a number of precautionary measures.

Additional Iron Dome air defense batteries were deployed throughout the country.

The military also sent two additional brigades to the Gaza region and called up approximately 1,000 reservists for air defense and other select units.

The rocket strike, which was attributed to Hamas, represented a significant increase in the level of violence from the coastal enclave, following weeks of heightened tensions and border clashes, as well as recent skirmishes in an Israeli jail between Hamas security prisoners and prison guards.

There are fears in Israel that violence will ramp up this week, with Hamas hoping to draw hundreds of thousands of rioters to the fence at the weekend to mark a year of so-called March of Return protests, which began March 30, 2018.