Hezbollah head and Hamas deputy chief said to meet over Gaza tensions

Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri reportedly met on Monday amid increased tensions following a day of heavy fighting in Gaza.

Hezbollah and Hamas are both Iranian-backed terror groups.

Nasrallah and Arouri discussed “the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip,” “bilateral cooperation” and “coordinating positions regarding various developments,” according to a report from Al-Aqsa TV.

Several pro-Hezbollah news sites also reported the meeting took place, without providing details.

The Al-Aqsa TV report did not say where the Nasrallah and Arouri met. In November 2017, the two met in Lebanon, where Nasrallah is believed to be in hiding.

Hezbollah is directly supported by Iran and Hamas’s armed wing also enjoys a level of backing from the Islamic Republic.

The meeting came as tensions around the Gaza Strip spiraled following a rocket fired from Gaza early Monday that hit a home north of Tel Aviv, injuring seven people, and intense Israeli bombardments in retaliation.

It also occurred as the US recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is claimed by Syria, an ally of Hezbollah.

An unofficial ceasefire appeared to be in place starting Tuesday morning, after Israel bombarded dozens of targets in Gaza, including Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s office in Gaza City, and the terror groups fired some 60 rockets and projectiles into the Jewish state.

While Hamas has said Egypt successfully brokered a ceasefire between Israel and the terror groups, a senior Israeli official in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s entourage denied the claim.

“There was no ceasefire,” the senior official said, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity.