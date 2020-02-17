Iceland’s Jewish community welcomes its first permanent Torah

JTA — Iceland has welcomed its first permanent Torah scroll.

The final letters of the Torah were written at a reception last Thursday at the home of the US Ambassador to Iceland, Jeffrey Ross Gunter, who is Jewish, according to Chabad.com.

The new scroll, which took a year to write, was donated to the Jewish community of Reykjavik by Uri Krauss, of Zurich, Switzerland.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Sunday, members of the city’s Jewish community brought the Torah scroll to the local Chabad Jewish Center.

The Chabad center was opened in 2018, the first full-time Jewish institution on the island nation. The center has been borrowing the Torah scroll that it used every Shabbat morning until now.