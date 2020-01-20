IDF jeeps stuck on train tracks, in deep puddle in separate incidents

Two military vehicles were involved in freak accidents over the course of 24 hours, with one getting hit by a train on Sunday night and the second getting stuck in a flood on Monday morning, the Israel Defense Forces said.

No soldiers were hurt in either incident and the military said the two unrelated incidents would each be investigated.

On Sunday night, three soldiers were driving in southern Israel as part of a navigation exercise when their jeep broke down on a set of railroad tracks.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“The soldiers were unable to start the vehicle’s engine and move it from the train tracks. Therefore they removed the equipment that was in the vehicle and got out of it immediately. The troops reported to the Israel Police and security services about the incident, and a short time later a train that was traveling on the tracks hit the empty vehicle,” the military said in a statement.

Nobody aboard the train was injured.

On Monday morning, a soldier was rescued from his jeep after it became stuck in a deep puddle caused by recent storms in the central Israeli town of Kfar Yona.

“Due to inclement weather conditions, a military vehicle became stuck during a routine journey in the center of the country. The soldier who was inside the vehicle was rescued unscathed,” the IDF said.

According to police, the soldier was found on the roof of the jeep, which was almost completely submerged in the rainwater.

A team of police officers and firefighters were called in to rescue him.

Recent weeks have seen severe rainstorms across the country, causing multiple deaths and extensive property damage.