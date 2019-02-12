IDF soldier injured by live fire in basic training

An IDF soldier was injured in an apparent training accident at the Paratroopers Brigade training base in central Israel.

The soldier was taken to a hospital in moderate condition, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

He was reportedly shot during a live-fire company-level exercise as part of the final stages of his grueling four-month basic training period.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The army said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

The accident comes a month after Sgt. Evyatar Yosefi of the Paratroopers’ reconnaissance battalion drowned in an overflowing riverbed during a navigation exercise in northern Israel.