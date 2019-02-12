IDF soldier injured by live fire in basic training
search
home page

IDF soldier injured by live fire in basic training

Incident occurs at Paratroopers Brigade training base in central Israel

By TOI staff 12 February 2019, 8:38 am 0 Edit
Paratroopers take part in an exercise simulating war with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist group in September 2018. (Israel Defense Forces)
Paratroopers take part in an exercise simulating war with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist group in September 2018. (Israel Defense Forces)

An IDF soldier was injured in an apparent training accident at the Paratroopers Brigade training base in central Israel.

The soldier was taken to a hospital in moderate condition, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

He was reportedly shot during a live-fire company-level exercise as part of the final stages of his grueling four-month basic training period.

The army said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

The accident comes a month after Sgt. Evyatar Yosefi of the Paratroopers’ reconnaissance battalion drowned in an overflowing riverbed during a navigation exercise in northern Israel.

read more:
less
comments
more