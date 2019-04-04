Investigators recommend disciplinary hearings for former senior police officer

The Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department announced Thursday it has recommended that the former head of the Israel Police’s human resources department stand for disciplinary hearings.

Gila Gaziel is suspected of improperly granting tenders to outside companies for events in 2014 and 2015, the PIID said.

The investigators highlighted the farewell events for former Police Commissioner Yohanan Danino in 2015, which cost taxpayers over 500,000 NIS ($140,000), according to a report on the Ynet news site.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A farewell video for Danino cost 12,650 NIS ($3,500) and an actress was paid 24,000 NIS ($6,700) for artistic contributions to the events, the report said.

Former police chief Yohanan Danino left his post in July 2015. PIID launched the investigation in late 2017.

PIID recommended prosecuting three other officers for their roles in organizing the events, and a civilian event producer, Yaron Harel, was also being considered for indictment for forgery and fraudulently accepting tenders.

Harel allegedly submitted to police his own real proposals for the events, alongside fictitious proposals from “competitors,” to satisfy requirements that organizers consider proposals from several companies, investigators said.

Gaziel announced her retirement from the police force last year.