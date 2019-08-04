Iranian fighter jet crashes near Persian Gulf
State news agency reports crash was due to technical problem, says both crew members survived; no word on purpose of flight

By AP and TOI staff Today, 2:43 pm 0 Edit
An illustrative photo of Iranian fighter jets flying over the mausoleum of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, during a military parade ceremony marking the anniversary of the start of the 1980-1988 Iraq-Iran war, just outside Tehran, Iran, September 22, 2009. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iran said a fighter jet went down in the south of the country near the Persian Gulf, with two pilots surviving the crash.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted a local official as saying the crash was caused by a technical problem. Abdolhossein Rafipour, the governor of Tangestan, said the plane went down near the coastal town at 12:30 p.m. local time.

The purpose of Sunday’s flight was not immediately clear. Regular patrol flights are common in the region.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

The crash came amid recent tensions in the Gulf between the US and Iran, as well as after the latter announced earlier Sunday it had captured a foreign tanker it said was smuggling fuel to an unnamed Arab state in the region.

