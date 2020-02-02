Israel cycling team to pilot tech of 8 startups in race for better results
Technologies to be tested monitor physiology, nutrition, sleep quality, performance and even cyclists’ emotional state
Israel’s first professional cycling team to take part in the sport’s World Tour met recently with eight local startups to test out their technologies and see if they could help the athletes get better results in the Tour de France and other races.
The use of their tech will also help the startups put their products into the global sports, nutrition, health and wellness spotlight, Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), a nonprofit organization that matches startups to industries, said in a statement.
The startups were selected by SNC, which sorted through a list of over 6,500 active Israeli startups to find the eight “most relevant solutions” tailored to the cycling team’s needs, after meeting with the team’s managers.
The technologies on offer included solutions for better race preparation, real-time and remote physiology monitoring, training load, injury forecasting, sleep quality, nutritional balance, performance monitoring and maximization, and even monitoring the cyclists’ state of mind.
The team will be working with some of the startups on pilot projects over the next three years, and more startups may be added to the group, SNC said.
The Israeli cycling team, which consists of 30 riders, will for the first time ever take part in the prestigious Tour de France 2020 race, bearing the banner of Israel as a “Startup Nation.”
The biking race in France is one of the world’s most popular sporting events, watched by a TV audience of 3.5 billion people.
The startups selected to pilot their products are:
- Physimax Technologies, which tracks and improves musculoskeletal wellness and performance through objective, data-driven analysis.
- Zone7, which analyzes data from wearables and video, tracks medical condition and performance, and predicts injuries.
- Nutricco, which has developed a nutritional guidance system that helps users track, calculate and manage their daily nutritional balance.
- Sleeprate, which combines sleep monitoring, assessment and therapy into a unified package.
- Biobeat, which has created a wearable device for continuous, noninvasive, accurate, medical-grade monitoring of vital signs.
- The Elegant Monkeys, which extracts information about users’ emotional state from physiological sensor data.
- Weairable, which has developed an electro-optical sensor for monitoring lactate levels in the body to check for sepsis and measure endurance fitness.
- ATLASense Biomed, which performs simultaneous remote monitoring of the medical data of a large number of patients.
