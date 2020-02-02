Israel cycling team to pilot tech of 8 startups in race for better results

Israel’s first professional cycling team to take part in the sport’s World Tour met recently with eight local startups to test out their technologies and see if they could help the athletes get better results in the Tour de France and other races.

The use of their tech will also help the startups put their products into the global sports, nutrition, health and wellness spotlight, Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), a nonprofit organization that matches startups to industries, said in a statement.

The startups were selected by SNC, which sorted through a list of over 6,500 active Israeli startups to find the eight “most relevant solutions” tailored to the cycling team’s needs, after meeting with the team’s managers.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The technologies on offer included solutions for better race preparation, real-time and remote physiology monitoring, training load, injury forecasting, sleep quality, nutritional balance, performance monitoring and maximization, and even monitoring the cyclists’ state of mind.

The team will be working with some of the startups on pilot projects over the next three years, and more startups may be added to the group, SNC said.

The Israeli cycling team, which consists of 30 riders, will for the first time ever take part in the prestigious Tour de France 2020 race, bearing the banner of Israel as a “Startup Nation.”

The biking race in France is one of the world’s most popular sporting events, watched by a TV audience of 3.5 billion people.

The startups selected to pilot their products are: