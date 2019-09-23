Israel’s world champion dog has nose for cash

An Israel Tax Authority sniffer dog was crowned world champion at a recent international competition to find the best nose for money, Channel 12 television news reported Sunday.

Katcha, who is usually on patrol at Ben Gurion International Airport, beat 16 other canine competitors at the contest, held in Russia last week.

Handler Chen Cohen showed off Katcha’s skills for the station which followed the pair as the walked around looking for illegal drugs and cash being smuggled through the country’s main airport.

As the cameras rolled Katcha got a whiff of something out of the ordinary and soon identified a suitcase that was found to have bundles of Euros stuffed inside it.

Cohen, who has worked with Katcha for five years, explained that everyday she practices by snuffling bundles of $10,000 to keep her talent honed.

And Katcha is not a one-trick pooch; she can also pick up the scent of drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, and MDMA.

Last year Katcha got her paws on a smuggler who tried to bring 5,000 ecstasy pills through the airport.

In 2018 customs officials discovered 1,200 attempts to smuggle drugs through Ben Gurion, the report said. There were also 80 intercepts of money smuggling which caught a total of nearly $5 million.

Customs dogs have also found other items, including a suitcase full of parrots being smuggled into the country.