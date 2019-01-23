Russia says Israel must stop strikes on Iranian targets in Syria

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
DNA of prime suspect found on stone that killed Palestinian woman
DNA from the prime suspect in the killing of Aisha Rabi was found on the stone that struck the Palestinian woman in the head three months ago, the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s court reveals
The court accepts the prosecution’s request to extend the remand of the Jewish teen for an additional day, at the conclusion of which it is expected to file an indictment against him, the attorney for the suspect says.
German FM heading to Washington in bid to improve ties
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is heading to the United States with the hope of improving relations between the two countries.
Maas tells reporters in Berlin before departing that he would meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and that “it’s about working less against each other with the US, but organizing more with each other.”
Since US President Donald Trump took office two years ago, relations between Germany and the US have soured over several issues, including tariff conflicts and different political views.
Maas said talks with Pompeo include engagements in Afghanistan and Syria, as well as arms control. He will also visit the United Nations, where Germany holds a rotating seat on the Security Council for the next two years.
German far-right lawmakers walk out of Holocaust tribute
More than a dozen lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany walk out of the Bavarian state parliament during a tribute to Holocaust victims after a prominent Jewish leader accused their party of playing down the crimes of the Nazis.
The state lawmakers stood up and walked out after Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor and former head of Germany’s Central Council of Jews, called them out by name, saying “this so-called Alternative for Germany bases its politics on hate and marginalization.”
Knobloch called them a party that “has downplayed the crimes of the Nazis and has close connections to the extreme right.”
Lawmakers from other parties rose and gave her a standing ovation.
The AfD, which first entered the Bavarian parliament last year, had no immediate comment.
PM hits back after Iran general reportedly said Syria strikes will lead to his ouster
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hits back at Iranian General Qasem Soleimani who reportedly said a harsh retaliation against the Israeli raids would bring down the prime minister’s government.
“Instead of intervening in the elections, it would be better for Soleimani focus on the Iranian bases he is trying to establish in Syria,” Netanyahu says on Twitter. “As long as I am prime minister, we will not stop fighting against them.”
Earlier today, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida reported that Soleimani made the remarks during a secret visit to southern Syria over the weekend. According to the report, Soleimani also said that Iran needed to fire three missiles at targets in central Israel for every one Israeli missile fired at its military targets in Syria.
The report said Soleimani visit is what promoted the Israeli raid on Iranian weapons storehouses near the Damascus airport overnight overnight Sunday.
Kurd-led forces overrun last Islamic State-held village in Syria
Kurdish-led fighters overrun the last village held by the Islamic State group in Syria, confining its once vast cross-border “caliphate” to two small hamlets, according to a war monitor.
It is the culmination of a broad offensive launched by the Syrian Democratic Forces last September with US-led coalition support in which they have reduced the jihadists’ last enclave on the north bank of the Euphrates valley near the Iraqi border to a tiny rump.
The capture of the village of Baghouz leaves the few remaining diehard IS fighters holed up in scattered farmhouses among the irrigated fields and orchards on the north bank of the Euphrates River.
Iranian general says another satellite launch coming ‘soon’
An Iranian general says the Tehran will attempt another satellite launch “soon,” saying the problems from the failed launch earlier this month had been addressed.
“One has been launched and the other one will soon be sent into orbit,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami says of the satellites at a cabinet meeting according to the Mehr news agency. “The technical problem is clear for us.”
