Livni slams PM for breaking Syria ambiguity for ‘personal reasons’

Likud rejects Lapid’s claim that Netanyahu’s decision to take responsibility for strikes in Syria is politically motivated, mocking the Yesh Atid leader’s non-combat military service.

“Chief of Staff Eisenkot said in his resignation speech this month there were no political considerations in the prime minister’s decisions,” Likud says in a statement, quoting comments made about the decision to launch an operation to destroy Hezbollah attack tunnels from Lebanon.

“That’s all you need to know about the baseless misrepresentations of Yair Lapid, whose security experience amounts to several articles he published in the [IDF] B’Machane newspaper.”

— Raoul Wootliff