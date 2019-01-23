DNA of main suspect found on stone that killed Palestinian woman

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Likud mocks Lapid’s military record after Syria criticism
Likud rejects Lapid’s claim that Netanyahu’s decision to take responsibility for strikes in Syria is politically motivated, mocking the Yesh Atid leader’s non-combat military service.
“Chief of Staff Eisenkot said in his resignation speech this month there were no political considerations in the prime minister’s decisions,” Likud says in a statement, quoting comments made about the decision to launch an operation to destroy Hezbollah attack tunnels from Lebanon.
“That’s all you need to know about the baseless misrepresentations of Yair Lapid, whose security experience amounts to several articles he published in the [IDF] B’Machane newspaper.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Lapid: Netanyahu admitted to Syria strikes in bid to boost re-election campaign
Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid says that Russia’s call for Israel to halt airstrikes on Iranian military targets in Syria is due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s taking public responsibility for the recent strikes, which Lapid says is politically motivated.
“After years of quiet and efficient cooperation, Netanyahu’s election campaign has forced the Russians to come out against us in the Syrian arena,” Lapid says in a statement.
“The damage of one irresponsible message will take years to correct.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Livni slams PM for breaking Syria ambiguity for ‘personal reasons’
Hatnua leader Tzipi Livni says Russia’s demand that Israel halt its strikes in Syria was the result of Netanyahu breaking Israel’s ambiguity on the raids.
“He breaks the policy of ambiguity out of personal and political reasons, limiting the IDF operations in the northern front,” she says in a tweet.
Under her leadership, Livni says her center-left party “will handle security and political affairs responsibly.”
Russia says Israel must halt ‘arbitrary’ airstrikes in Syria
Russia’s Foreign Ministry is calling on Israel to halt airstrikes on Iranian military targets on Syria, saying the attacks on Iranian military targets in the country violated international law.
“We did not change our stance related to this topic,” a ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says at a briefing. “It is based on international law and the practice of delivering airstrikes against a sovereign state must be ruled out.”
“The escalation of hostilities in the region is not in line with the regional interests of the Middle East states including Israel,” she says.
Police footage shows December capture of alleged Barkan terrorist
Police publish footage of a December raid in the West Bank in which Israeli forces found and killed a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a terror attack in the West Bank, following a two month manhunt for the assailant.
According to the IDF, Ashraf Na’alowa opened fire at the Israeli security officers who came to arrest him at his home in the West Bank. The troops shot back, killing him.
On October 7, Na’alowa allegedly killed his Israeli coworkers Kim Levengrond Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi, at a factory where all three worked in the Barkan Industrial Zone. Another Israeli woman was also injured in the attack.
תיעוד: חילופי אש בין כוחות הביטחון לבין המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בברקן במהלך חיסולו@carmeldangor (צילום: דוברות משטרת ישראל) pic.twitter.com/Zg54jpBGxZ
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 23, 2019
May: Corbyn willing to meet with Hamas, Hezbollah and IRA, but not me
British Prime Minister Theresa May attacks opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn for his refusal to meet with her over Brexit, asking the Labour party head why he met with members of Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA, but not with her.
“He has been willing to sit down with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA without preconditions, but he will not meet with me to talk about Brexit,” May charges, during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Commons.
In response, Corbyn says he offered to meet with the prime minister last fall, before quoting a line previously used by Hilary Benn MP: “While the door to her office may well be open, minds inside are completely closed.”
PM says Jeremy Corbyn "was willing to sit down with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA… yet he won't meet me to talk about #Brexit"
Labour leader: "While the door to her office may well be open, minds inside are completely closed"#PMQs updates: https://t.co/jdD2zc2vQe pic.twitter.com/A1fvfSebiI
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 23, 2019
DNA of main suspect found on stone that killed Palestinian woman
DNA from the main suspect in the killing of Aisha Rabi was found on the stone that struck the Palestinian woman in the head three months ago, the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s court reveals
The court accepts the prosecution’s request to extend the remand of the Jewish teen for an additional day, at the conclusion of which it is expected to file an indictment against him, the attorney for the suspect says.
— Jacob Magid
German FM heading to Washington in bid to improve ties
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is heading to the United States with the hope of improving relations between the two countries.
Maas tells reporters in Berlin before departing that he would meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and that “it’s about working less against each other with the US, but organizing more with each other.”
Since US President Donald Trump took office two years ago, relations between Germany and the US have soured over several issues, including tariff conflicts and different political views.
Maas said talks with Pompeo include engagements in Afghanistan and Syria, as well as arms control. He will also visit the United Nations, where Germany holds a rotating seat on the Security Council for the next two years.
— AP
German far-right lawmakers walk out of Holocaust tribute
More than a dozen lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany walk out of the Bavarian state parliament during a tribute to Holocaust victims after a prominent Jewish leader accused their party of playing down the crimes of the Nazis.
The state lawmakers stood up and walked out after Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor and former head of Germany’s Central Council of Jews, called them out by name, saying “this so-called Alternative for Germany bases its politics on hate and marginalization.”
Knobloch called them a party that “has downplayed the crimes of the Nazis and has close connections to the extreme right.”
Lawmakers from other parties rose and gave her a standing ovation.
The AfD, which first entered the Bavarian parliament last year, had no immediate comment.
PM hits back after Iran general reportedly said Syria strikes will lead to his ouster
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hits back at Iranian General Qasem Soleimani who reportedly said a harsh retaliation against the Israeli raids would bring down the prime minister’s government.
“Instead of intervening in the elections, it would be better for Soleimani focus on the Iranian bases he is trying to establish in Syria,” Netanyahu says on Twitter. “As long as I am prime minister, we will not stop fighting against them.”
Earlier today, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida reported that Soleimani made the remarks during a secret visit to southern Syria over the weekend. According to the report, Soleimani also said that Iran needed to fire three missiles at targets in central Israel for every one Israeli missile fired at its military targets in Syria.
The report said Soleimani visit is what promoted the Israeli raid on Iranian weapons storehouses near the Damascus airport overnight overnight Sunday.
Kurd-led forces overrun last Islamic State-held village in Syria
Kurdish-led fighters overrun the last village held by the Islamic State group in Syria, confining its once vast cross-border “caliphate” to two small hamlets, according to a war monitor.
It is the culmination of a broad offensive launched by the Syrian Democratic Forces last September with US-led coalition support in which they have reduced the jihadists’ last enclave on the north bank of the Euphrates valley near the Iraqi border to a tiny rump.
The capture of the village of Baghouz leaves the few remaining diehard IS fighters holed up in scattered farmhouses among the irrigated fields and orchards on the north bank of the Euphrates River.
— AFP
Iranian general says another satellite launch coming ‘soon’
An Iranian general says the Tehran will attempt another satellite launch “soon,” saying the problems from the failed launch earlier this month had been addressed.
“One has been launched and the other one will soon be sent into orbit,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami says of the satellites at a cabinet meeting according to the Mehr news agency. “The technical problem is clear for us.”
