Trump ex-lawyer Cohen delays testimony citing ‘threats’ by president

Canada says it is recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.

Two officials familiar with the matter confirm the Canadian position, but spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The move comes shortly after the US also issued recognition of Guaido as president and called for President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday.

Recognition of the opposition leader by the US and Canada increases international pressure on Maduro and could result in severe economic consequences for his government.

— AP