The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Erdogan in Moscow for talks with Putin on Syria ‘safe zone’
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting for Syria talks in Moscow, with Turkey saying it would focus on Ankara’s so-called “security zone” in northern Syria.
Russia and Turkey have agreed to coordinate ground operations in Syria following US President Donald Trump’s shock announcement last month about pulling 2,000 American troops out of Syria.
At the start of their meeting in the Kremlin, Putin addresses Erdogan as “dear friend,” saying that their countries “work on issues of regional security and actively cooperate on Syria.”
Erdogan uses the same term for Putin in translated comments, saying “our solidarity makes a weighty contribution to the security of the region.”
The leaders are set to give a press conference after their talks.
— AFP
Czech lawmakers approve tax on billions in compensation to churches, synagogues
Czech lawmakers on Wednesday approved a tax on the billions the state will pay houses of worship for assets seized by the Communists during their Cold War rule, aiming to claw back a portion of the compensation payments.
The country’s 17 religious Christian and Jewish denominations are currently entitled to recover assets seized by the atheist Communist regime after World War II and receive financial compensation for those that cannot be returned.
According to a 2012 law, the nation’s churches and synagogues are to receive some $3 billion over 30 years to compensate for property seized by the state.
— Agencies
Irish parliament debating bill banning trade with Israeli settlements
The Dail, the lower house of Ireland’s parliament, is debating a bill that would criminalize trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Representing the government, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney says the bill may be well-intentioned but would only “provide temporary solace” to the Palestinians. Furthermore, there are legal and political problems with the bill, Coveney says.
The Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill 2018 has to take several additional legislative hurdles before it passes into law.
Israel has condemned the Irish parliament for advancing the bill, saying it distances prospects of peace.
— Raphael Ahren
Four dead in Venezuela clashes ahead of Maduro protests
At least four people have died following overnight clashes ahead of today’s rival protests in Venezuela by supporters and opponents of President Nicolas Maduro, police and a non-governmental organization says.
A 16-year-old was among the dead, having suffered “a firearm injury during a demonstration” in the capital Caracas, the Social Conflict Observatory says.
Police say the other three deaths occurred during looting in Bolivar City in the southeastern Bolivar State that borders Brazil.
A statue of iconic socialist revolutionary leader Hugo Chavez, Maduro’s predecessor, was torched by dozens of protesters in the town of San Felix, Bolivar State.
Tensions have been running high in the country since Monday when a group of soldiers took over a command post in the north of the capital and rose up against Maduro, publishing a video calling on people to come out into the streets in support.
The mutineers were quickly overpowered by police and the armed forces, with 27 people arrested. But the brazen move sparked at least 30 small protests around Caracas, according to the Social Conflict Observatory, with the police firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators.
— AFP
IDF: Gazans breach border fence, return back to Strip
Two Palestinian suspects broke through the border fence and briefly entered Israeli territory before running back into the Gaza Strip, the army says.
The two men were part of a larger group that had “approached the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip and damaged it,” the IDF says in a statement.
— Judah Ari Gross
Egypt says archaeologists find ancient tombs in Nile Delta
Egypt says archaeologists have uncovered ancient tombs dating back to the Second Intermediate Period, 1782-1570 BCE, in the Nile Delta.
The Antiquities Ministry says that archaeologists also found 20 burial sites dating back to the Predynastic Period in Kom al-Kholgan archaeological site, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of Cairo.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the tombs contain ancient animal remains, stone artifacts and pottery fragments with drawings.
The ministry says the remains were not well-preserved.
In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats in the hope of attracting more visitors to the country. The vital tourism sector has suffered from years of political turmoil since the 2011 uprising.
— AP
Likud mocks Lapid’s military record after Netanyahu criticism
Likud rejects Lapid’s claim that Netanyahu’s decision to take responsibility for strikes in Syria is politically motivated, mocking the Yesh Atid leader’s non-combat military service.
“Chief of Staff Eisenkot said in his resignation speech this month there were no political considerations in the prime minister’s decisions,” Likud says in a statement, quoting comments made about the decision to launch an operation to destroy Hezbollah attack tunnels from Lebanon.
“That’s all you need to know about the baseless misrepresentations of Yair Lapid, whose security experience amounts to several articles he published in the [IDF] B’Machane newspaper.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Lapid: Netanyahu admitted to Syria strikes in bid to boost re-election campaign
Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid says that Russia’s call for Israel to halt airstrikes on Iranian military targets in Syria is due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s taking public responsibility for the recent strikes, which Lapid says is politically motivated.
“After years of quiet and efficient cooperation, Netanyahu’s election campaign has forced the Russians to come out against us in the Syrian arena,” Lapid says in a statement.
“The damage of one irresponsible message will take years to correct.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Livni slams PM for breaking Syria ambiguity for ‘personal reasons’
Hatnua leader Tzipi Livni says Russia’s demand that Israel halt its strikes in Syria was the result of Netanyahu breaking Israel’s ambiguity on the raids.
“He breaks the policy of ambiguity out of personal and political reasons, limiting the IDF operations in the northern front,” she says in a tweet.
Under her leadership, Livni says her center-left party “will handle security and political affairs responsibly.”
Russia says Israel must halt ‘arbitrary’ airstrikes in Syria
Russia’s Foreign Ministry is calling on Israel to halt airstrikes on Iranian military targets on Syria, saying the attacks on Iranian military targets in the country violated international law.
“We did not change our stance related to this topic,” a ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says at a briefing. “It is based on international law and the practice of delivering airstrikes against a sovereign state must be ruled out.”
“The escalation of hostilities in the region is not in line with the regional interests of the Middle East states including Israel,” she says.
Police footage shows December capture of alleged Barkan terrorist
Police publish footage of a December raid in the West Bank in which Israeli forces found and killed a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a terror attack in the West Bank, following a two month manhunt for the assailant.
According to the IDF, Ashraf Na’alowa opened fire at the Israeli security officers who came to arrest him at his home in the West Bank. The troops shot back, killing him.
On October 7, Na’alowa allegedly killed his Israeli coworkers Kim Levengrond Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi, at a factory where all three worked in the Barkan Industrial Zone. Another Israeli woman was also injured in the attack.
תיעוד: חילופי אש בין כוחות הביטחון לבין המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בברקן במהלך חיסולו@carmeldangor (צילום: דוברות משטרת ישראל) pic.twitter.com/Zg54jpBGxZ
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 23, 2019
May: Corbyn willing to meet with Hamas, Hezbollah and IRA, but not me
British Prime Minister Theresa May attacks opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn for his refusal to meet with her over Brexit, asking the Labour party head why he met with members of Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA, but not with her.
“He has been willing to sit down with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA without preconditions, but he will not meet with me to talk about Brexit,” May charges, during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Commons.
In response, Corbyn says he offered to meet with the prime minister last fall, before quoting a line previously used by Hilary Benn MP: “While the door to her office may well be open, minds inside are completely closed.”
PM says Jeremy Corbyn "was willing to sit down with Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRA… yet he won't meet me to talk about #Brexit"
Labour leader: "While the door to her office may well be open, minds inside are completely closed"#PMQs updates: https://t.co/jdD2zc2vQe pic.twitter.com/A1fvfSebiI
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 23, 2019
DNA of main suspect found on stone that killed Palestinian woman
DNA from the main suspect in the killing of Aisha Rabi was found on the stone that struck the Palestinian woman in the head three months ago, the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s court reveals
The court accepts the prosecution’s request to extend the remand of the Jewish teen for an additional day, at the conclusion of which it is expected to file an indictment against him, the attorney for the suspect says.
— Jacob Magid
German FM heading to Washington in bid to improve ties
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is heading to the United States with the hope of improving relations between the two countries.
Maas tells reporters in Berlin before departing that he would meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and that “it’s about working less against each other with the US, but organizing more with each other.”
Since US President Donald Trump took office two years ago, relations between Germany and the US have soured over several issues, including tariff conflicts and different political views.
Maas said talks with Pompeo include engagements in Afghanistan and Syria, as well as arms control. He will also visit the United Nations, where Germany holds a rotating seat on the Security Council for the next two years.
— AP
German far-right lawmakers walk out of Holocaust tribute
More than a dozen lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany walk out of the Bavarian state parliament during a tribute to Holocaust victims after a prominent Jewish leader accused their party of playing down the crimes of the Nazis.
The state lawmakers stood up and walked out after Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor and former head of Germany’s Central Council of Jews, called them out by name, saying “this so-called Alternative for Germany bases its politics on hate and marginalization.”
Knobloch called them a party that “has downplayed the crimes of the Nazis and has close connections to the extreme right.”
Lawmakers from other parties rose and gave her a standing ovation.
The AfD, which first entered the Bavarian parliament last year, had no immediate comment.
PM hits back after Iran general reportedly said Syria strikes will lead to his ouster
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hits back at Iranian General Qasem Soleimani who reportedly said a harsh retaliation against the Israeli raids would bring down the prime minister’s government.
“Instead of intervening in the elections, it would be better for Soleimani focus on the Iranian bases he is trying to establish in Syria,” Netanyahu says on Twitter. “As long as I am prime minister, we will not stop fighting against them.”
Earlier today, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida reported that Soleimani made the remarks during a secret visit to southern Syria over the weekend. According to the report, Soleimani also said that Iran needed to fire three missiles at targets in central Israel for every one Israeli missile fired at its military targets in Syria.
The report said Soleimani visit is what promoted the Israeli raid on Iranian weapons storehouses near the Damascus airport overnight overnight Sunday.
Kurd-led forces overrun last Islamic State-held village in Syria
Kurdish-led fighters overrun the last village held by the Islamic State group in Syria, confining its once vast cross-border “caliphate” to two small hamlets, according to a war monitor.
It is the culmination of a broad offensive launched by the Syrian Democratic Forces last September with US-led coalition support in which they have reduced the jihadists’ last enclave on the north bank of the Euphrates valley near the Iraqi border to a tiny rump.
The capture of the village of Baghouz leaves the few remaining diehard IS fighters holed up in scattered farmhouses among the irrigated fields and orchards on the north bank of the Euphrates River.
— AFP
Iranian general says another satellite launch coming ‘soon’
An Iranian general says the Tehran will attempt another satellite launch “soon,” saying the problems from the failed launch earlier this month had been addressed.
“One has been launched and the other one will soon be sent into orbit,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami says of the satellites at a cabinet meeting according to the Mehr news agency. “The technical problem is clear for us.”
comments