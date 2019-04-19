Jerusalem’s own Notre Dame lights up in solidarity with Paris

The Jerusalem municipality projected a French flag onto the walls of the city’s own Notre Dame center on Thursday in a sign of solidarity with Paris, following Monday’s devastating fire at the iconic French cathedral.

“The city of Jerusalem and its residents are saddened by the difficult events that took place at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. We extend our sympathies, and are sending a warm embrace to the French people from our capital, Jerusalem. For the next 24 hours, Jerusalem’s Notre Dame will be lit with the colors of the French flag,” Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion said.

The hotel, restaurant and conference complex is owned by the Vatican and is located just outside the Old City’s New Gate.

The compound opened as a center for Christian pilgrims in 1888 and today continues to welcome clergy and other members of the church to Jerusalem, according to its website.

On Monday, Israeli president Reuven Rivlin offered condolences to Paris following the fire.

“The Notre Dame [cathedral] is among the most beautiful of Paris’s symbols and of France’s in general, but also one of the most important to any cultured person,” Rivlin said in a tweet.