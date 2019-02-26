Jewish school in France gets Hitler hate mail

Statements celebrating the Holocaust were sent in a letter to a Jewish school in the southern suburbs of Paris and, separately, the words “death to Jews” were painted on the fence of a synagogue north of the city, French media reported Tuesday.

In the letter to the Yaguel Yaacov school in Montrouge the authors wrote “Arab countries would have lived in peace if Adolf Hitler finished exterminating all the Jews” and “France is a rear base of Zionism in Europe,” the LCI television channel reported.

Police are investigating, the report said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Separately, police are also looking into the spraying of graffiti last week on a wall of the synagogue in the Val-de-Marne area southeast of Paris, Le Parisien reported. The graffiti also featured the acronym LDNA, which is used by the militant group known as Black African Defense League.

Val-de-Marne : ils taguent « Mort au juif » sur une synagogue #ValDeMarne https://t.co/EmDNOgQtrV — Le Parisien | 94 (@LeParisien_94) February 19, 2019

In Villiers-le-Bel north of Paris, police apprehended a man they suspect of smashing a monument commemorating the Holocaust on February 14, Le Parisien reported last week.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Jewish community leaders last week that anti-Semitism appears to have reached its worst levels since World War II.

The scourge has grown in recent years “and the situation has got worse in recent weeks,” Macron said.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.