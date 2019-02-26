Jewish school in France gets Hitler hate mail
search
home page

Jewish school in France gets Hitler hate mail

Letter celebrating the Holocaust sent to Paris-area school; in a separate incident, ‘death to Jews’ painted on synagogue fence

By JTA Today, 10:13 pm 0 Edit
People gather at Republique square to protest against anti-Semitism, in Paris, France, February 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
People gather at Republique square to protest against anti-Semitism, in Paris, France, February 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Statements celebrating the Holocaust were sent in a letter to a Jewish school in the southern suburbs of Paris and, separately, the words “death to Jews” were painted on the fence of a synagogue north of the city, French media reported Tuesday.

In the letter to the Yaguel Yaacov school in Montrouge the authors wrote “Arab countries would have lived in peace if Adolf Hitler finished exterminating all the Jews” and “France is a rear base of Zionism in Europe,” the LCI television channel reported.

Police are investigating, the report said.

Separately, police are also looking into the spraying of graffiti last week on a wall of the synagogue in the Val-de-Marne area southeast of Paris, Le Parisien reported. The graffiti also featured the acronym LDNA, which is used by the militant group known as Black African Defense League.

In Villiers-le-Bel north of Paris, police apprehended a man they suspect of smashing a monument commemorating the Holocaust on February 14, Le Parisien reported last week.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Jewish community leaders last week that anti-Semitism appears to have reached its worst levels since World War II.

The scourge has grown in recent years “and the situation has got worse in recent weeks,” Macron said.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

read more:
less
comments
more