Larry David, Bernie Sanders make joint TV appearance

JTA — With a big smile on his face, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders appeared alongside the man who plays him on “Saturday Night Live,” the comedian Larry David, on NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning.

Both Sanders and David were interviewed, and in an introductory clip, Al Roker jokingly mixed them up.

If Sanders is elected, David complained, “It’ll be great for the country, terrible for me.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Why? He would have to fly back and forth from LA to keep appearing on “SNL” as Sanders, a US senator from Vermont, something he has done since the 2016 campaign.

What are the odds! Both @BernieSanders and Larry David are with us on the same morning. pic.twitter.com/eJFuwIeYSi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 10, 2020

In response, Sanders joked, “I’m getting you a good job for four years and you’re complaining!”

“They’re not related at all,” Roker then quipped. He was likely joking about the fact the two are distantly related, as was revealed on an episode of “Finding Your Roots” in 2017.

Later on the show, David joined Roker to do the weather forecast, and David used the time to just mercilessly tease Roker about his glasses and his job.

It’s worth noting that David, whose HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” returns for 10th season on January 19, recently got a dog and named it Bernie.