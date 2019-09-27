Likud minister Gallant released from hospital after brief health scare

Housing Minister Yoav Gallant was released from Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital on Friday after a brief health scare.

Gallant was hospitalized Thursday night after he lost consciousness at a party event in Tel Aviv, and stayed overnight to undergo a series of medical tests. Reports in Hebrew-language media said Gallant collapsed during a speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After his release, Gallant posted a message on social media saying that he fainted due to severe dehydration, but was in good health otherwise.

“Last night I briefly lost consciousness due to dehydration. After undergoing extensive tests, I am being released from the hospital and I feel great,” he tweeted.

“I want to thank the dedicated and professional hospital staff who cared for me, my many friends and all those who inquired about me.”

According to Hebrew-language media reports, Netanyahu called Gallant late Thursday to wish him a speedy recovery.