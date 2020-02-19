LISTEN: A guide for those still perplexed by Israel’s threepeat election

On March 2, Israeli citizens will once again have the opportunity to exercise their democratic right as they take part in a third round of elections in less than a year. But within the endless campaigning and power shifts, it’s easy to lose the plot.

To gain clarity on what is different this time (if anything!), Jewish World editor Amanda Borschel-Dan invited ToI’s political correspondent Raoul Wootliff to a nuts-and-bolts grilling that was recorded early this week.

It’s easy to get confused — and Borschel-Dan does — but guru Wootliff shares with listeners possible scenarios and how likely it is that Israeli citizens will need to take a fourth trip to the ballot boxes. (No spoilers.)

Like much in Israel, everything surrounding the elections is a changing story

Recently, ToI hosted the outgoing and incoming heads of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Malcolm Hoenlein and William Daroff. They came to our Jerusalem office to discuss the Trump plan, the state of support for Israel across today’s American political and religious spectrums, and, most strikingly, their sense that the rise of anti-Semitism has US Jews truly fearful now.

The past month has been an important one for Israeli-American relations, with the unveiling of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan. Check out this behind-the-scenes look at a ToI editorial meeting to hear impressions from our beat reporters and Founding Editor David Horovitz.

In another episode, Israeli philosopher Micah Goodman also weighs in on the Trump plan, and proposes a surprising rebranding in order to “shrink the conflict,” immediately. The “Catch-67” author spoke with Borschel-Dan about the plan’s potential merits and how it could take the Palestinian-Israeli conflict out of paralyzing stalemate — after a few tweaks.

When old high school friends who are now on opposite sides of the Israeli political spectrum get together, sparks fly at a joint ToI/Tel Aviv Salon event that was held a few days ahead of the plan’s unveiling. Left-leaning J Street founder Jeremy Ben-Ami debates conservative think tank JCPA’s Dan Diker in a friendly debate nominally under the banner of “Securing the Future of the US-Israel Relationship,” moderated by Borschel-Dan.

