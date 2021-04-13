On Memorial Day, Rivlin tells young generation: Don’t take Israel for granted

Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter Israel in organized groups starting May 23, as the country starts to reopen to noncitizens.

Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announce the agreement in a statement.

The reason only groups will first be allowed to visit is that they are easier to monitor, according to the statement.

Tourists will be required to take a PCR COVID-19 test before boarding the plane to Israel. Upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, they will have to take both a PCR test and a serology test, which proves the existence of antibodies.

The statement says the government will continue to negotiate with countries over mutual recognition of vaccination certificates to remove the need for serology tests.