Israel announces it has ‘finalized’ text of normalization deal with Sudan

US President Joe Biden has wrapped up a lunch with Jordan’s King Abdullah, the White House says.

During their sit-down, Biden thanked Abdullah for the role Jordan plays “as a force for stability in the Middle East,” according to a White House statement.

“The leaders discussed opportunities and mechanisms to reduce tensions, particularly in the West Bank,” the readout says.

Biden “reaffirmed his strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and recognized the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem, citing the critical need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount,” the White House adds.