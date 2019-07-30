home page Live Now Court rejects appeal against deportation of Filipino woman, her children Geraldine Esta, who continued to work illegally in Israel after her visa expired, given 45 days to leave country with her Israeli-born kids By TOI staff Today, 2:04 pm 0 Edit Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares Geraldine Esta and her children Khean and Kathryn arrive to a court hearing in Tel Aviv on July 28, 2019. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90) The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen. read more: Israel & the Region Liveblog Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares comments
