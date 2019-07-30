Court rejects appeal against deportation of Filipino woman, her children
Geraldine Esta, who continued to work illegally in Israel after her visa expired, given 45 days to leave country with her Israeli-born kids

By TOI staff Today, 2:04 pm 0 Edit
Geraldine Esta and her children Khean and Kathryn arrive to a court hearing in Tel Aviv on July 28, 2019. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.

