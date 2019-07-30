The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Switzerland suspens funding to crisis-hit UN agency for Palestinians
GENEVA — Switzerland says it is suspending funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after an ethics report revealed alleged mismanagement and abuse of authority at the agency’s highest levels.
The internal report by UNRWA’s own ethics department, a copy of which has been seen by AFP, includes allegations of sexual misconduct, nepotism and discrimination.
The Swiss foreign ministry tells AFP in an email that it had already made its annual contribution of 22.3 million Swiss francs ($22.5 million, 20.2 million euros) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
Switzerland “attaches particular importance to good governance of international organisations,” the foreign ministry says, describing UNRWA as “an important multilateral partner for Switzerland.”
But Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in May called UNRWA “part of the problem” in the Middle East, as it fueled “unrealistic” hope among Palestinians of return after 70 years of exile.
— AFP
German authorities raid suspected members of far-right group
BERLIN — German authorities say they have carried out raids on suspected members of a potentially violent far-right group.
Federal prosecutors say the apartments of six suspects and four other people who aren’t suspects were searched on Tuesday. The raids took place in four German states.
The suspects are alleged to have founded a group called “Storm Brigade” last year as a sub-organization of an outfit called “Wolf Brigade.” Prosecutors say in a statement that the group’s stated aim is the “reinvigoration of a free fatherland” in accordance with a “Teutonic moral law,” and that they suspect it may be prepared to use violence.
Prosecutors say the aim of Tuesday’s raids was to gather more evidence and determine whether the suspects had weapons.
— AP
Court rejects appeal against deportation of Filipino woman, her children
A court rejects an appeal seeking to block authorities from deporting a Filipino woman who remained in Israel illegally after her visa expired, along with her children, from the country.
The appeals court gives Geraldine Esta and her children, 10-year-old Khean and 5-year-old Kathryn, 45 days to leave the country. It also agrees to release them on bail of NIS 15,000 ($4,285).
The Esta case is seen as a test for dozens of other Israeli-born children of illegal foreign workers who have grown up in the Jewish state, call it home and are now facing deportation.
Many female foreign workers who are still in the country illegally fall foul of regulations according to which foreign workers who become pregnant must send their babies home or they else cannot renew their visas and face arrest if they do not leave the country of their own accord.
Many stay on, doing menial jobs, to give their children a better life than they would get in the Philippines.
