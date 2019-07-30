US asks Germany, France and UK ‘to help secure’ Strait of Hormuz

Former prime minister Ehud Barak is issuing a final plea for the formation of an all-encompassing center-left slate for the upcoming elections.

With Thursday night’s deadline for parties to submit their final lists of candidates fast approaching, Barak calls on Blue and White, Labor and ex-foreign minister Tzipi Livni to join forces with the Democratic Camp, an alliance of his Israel Democratic Party, Meretz and breakaway Labor member Stav Shaffir.

“A union between us is necessary and possible,” Barak says in a video. “This is a final call, a call-up order for unity.”

“Only a large union will guarantee victory,” he adds.

Blue and White and Labor have rejected Barak’s calls to team up on a single slate, while Livni has not yet indicated she’ll return to politics.