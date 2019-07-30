Trump says he is ‘least racist’ person anywhere

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump brushes off accusations of racism as he refuses to back down in his war of words with prominent black and minority left-leaning leaders.

“I am the least racist person anywhere in the world,” he tells reporters at the White House.

Over the past two weeks Trump has laid into four non-white progressive women with seats in the House, a respected black lawmaker representing Baltimore and a prominent civil rights activist.

His attacks have drawn criticism that Trump is stoking America’s racial divisions as he appeals to his white working-class base ahead of next year’s election.

— AFP