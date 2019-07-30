Trump to visit Poland for 80th anniversary of WWII

WARSAW, Poland — An aide to Poland’s president says that US President Donald Trump will visit Warsaw from August 31 through September 2 to take part in observances marking the 80th anniversary of World War II.

It would be Trump’s second visit to Poland since July 2017. Poland is among Washington’s closest partners in Europe, with cooperation focusing on defense and energy security.

The head of Polish President Andrzej Duda’s office, Krzysztof Szczerski, says that Trump would arrive in Warsaw on the evening of August 31.

The next day Trump will take part in ceremonies in Warsaw marking 80 years since Nazi German troops invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, starting the war.

He would depart on September 2.

Trump has hosted Duda twice at the White House.

