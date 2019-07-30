After critical report, Israeli envoy calls for countries to cease funding for UNRWA

Israel’s envoy to the United Nations calls on countries to end financial support for the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, after a report alleged “serious ethical abuses” at the agency.

“The report reveals alarming, but not surprising, findings,” Ambassador Danny Danon says in a statement.

“In addition to propagating false information about its refugee population, UNRWA has in recent years worked to redirect world funds to continue this corruption industry that has served its leadership. The international community, which generously finances UNRWA, must immediately suspend the budgets assigned to the agency.”

He says funding for UNRWA should instead be directed to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

“UNRWA has removed itself from the values expected of an international organization, and should not be rewarded for its internal corruption,” Danon adds.