Stav Shaffir resigns from Knesset, clearing path for run with Democratic Camp

Labor MK Stav Shaffir resigns from the Knesset, clearing her way to run with the newly formed Democratic Camp alliance in upcoming elections.

“I promised that I’ll do everything in order to replace the Netanyahu government and save Israeli democracy — and that is what I’m doing,” Shaffir says in a statement.

“The Democratic Camp is going to change the face of Israeli politics,” she adds.

Shaffir broke with Labor last week to help form the Democratic Camp, which includes Meretz and former prime minister Ehud Barak’s Israeli Democratic Party, after Labor chief Amir Peretz ruled out merging with the left-wing parties following his alliance with Orly Levy-Abekasis’s Gesher party. Shaffir had finished second to Peretz in the Labor leadership primaries earlier this month.