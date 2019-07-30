PM said to ask settler leaders to press United Right to absorb Otzma Yehudit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is imploring West Bank council leaders belonging to his Likud party to call on the United Right electoral alliance to absorb the extremist Otzma Yehudit faction, according to Hebrew media reports.

Channel 13 says Netanyahu asked the settler heads only to push for Otzma Yehudit to be added to United Right and not Moshe Feiglin’s quasi-libertarian Zehut party.

United Right has so far rebuffed Netanyahu’s entreaties to merge with Otzma Yehudit, saying Likud should instead guarantee the party a spot on its own electoral slate.