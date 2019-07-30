The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
PM said to ask settler leaders to press United Right to absorb Otzma Yehudit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is imploring West Bank council leaders belonging to his Likud party to call on the United Right electoral alliance to absorb the extremist Otzma Yehudit faction, according to Hebrew media reports.
Channel 13 says Netanyahu asked the settler heads only to push for Otzma Yehudit to be added to United Right and not Moshe Feiglin’s quasi-libertarian Zehut party.
United Right has so far rebuffed Netanyahu’s entreaties to merge with Otzma Yehudit, saying Likud should instead guarantee the party a spot on its own electoral slate.
Stav Shaffir resigns from Knesset, clearing path for run with Democratic Camp
Labor MK Stav Shaffir resigns from the Knesset, clearing her way to run with the newly formed Democratic Camp alliance in upcoming elections.
“I promised that I’ll do everything in order to replace the Netanyahu government and save Israeli democracy — and that is what I’m doing,” Shaffir says in a statement.
“The Democratic Camp is going to change the face of Israeli politics,” she adds.
Shaffir broke with Labor last week to help form the Democratic Camp, which includes Meretz and former prime minister Ehud Barak’s Israeli Democratic Party, after Labor chief Amir Peretz ruled out merging with the left-wing parties following his alliance with Orly Levy-Abekasis’s Gesher party. Shaffir had finished second to Peretz in the Labor leadership primaries earlier this month.
Switzerland suspens funding to crisis-hit UN agency for Palestinians
GENEVA — Switzerland says it is suspending funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after an ethics report revealed alleged mismanagement and abuse of authority at the agency’s highest levels.
The internal report by UNRWA’s own ethics department, a copy of which has been seen by AFP, includes allegations of sexual misconduct, nepotism and discrimination.
The Swiss foreign ministry tells AFP in an email that it had already made its annual contribution of 22.3 million Swiss francs ($22.5 million, 20.2 million euros) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
Switzerland “attaches particular importance to good governance of international organisations,” the foreign ministry says, describing UNRWA as “an important multilateral partner for Switzerland.”
But Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in May called UNRWA “part of the problem” in the Middle East, as it fueled “unrealistic” hope among Palestinians of return after 70 years of exile.
— AFP
German authorities raid suspected members of far-right group
BERLIN — German authorities say they have carried out raids on suspected members of a potentially violent far-right group.
Federal prosecutors say the apartments of six suspects and four other people who aren’t suspects were searched on Tuesday. The raids took place in four German states.
The suspects are alleged to have founded a group called “Storm Brigade” last year as a sub-organization of an outfit called “Wolf Brigade.” Prosecutors say in a statement that the group’s stated aim is the “reinvigoration of a free fatherland” in accordance with a “Teutonic moral law,” and that they suspect it may be prepared to use violence.
Prosecutors say the aim of Tuesday’s raids was to gather more evidence and determine whether the suspects had weapons.
— AP
Court rejects appeal against deportation of Filipino woman, her children
A court rejects an appeal seeking to block authorities from deporting a Filipino woman who remained in Israel illegally after her visa expired, along with her children, from the country.
The appeals court gives Geraldine Esta and her children, 10-year-old Khean and 5-year-old Kathryn, 45 days to leave the country. It also agrees to release them on bail of NIS 15,000 ($4,285).
The Esta case is seen as a test for dozens of other Israeli-born children of illegal foreign workers who have grown up in the Jewish state, call it home and are now facing deportation.
Many female foreign workers who are still in the country illegally fall foul of regulations according to which foreign workers who become pregnant must send their babies home or they else cannot renew their visas and face arrest if they do not leave the country of their own accord.
Many stay on, doing menial jobs, to give their children a better life than they would get in the Philippines.
