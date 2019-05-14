German officials say anti-Semitic incidents up 20% in past year

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Iran’s foreign minister visits India amid falling oil revenue
Iran’s foreign minister has met with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, days after India decided to follow US restrictions on buying Iranian oil.
India’s foreign ministry says Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif held discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today on issues of mutual interest, including the evolving situation in Afghanistan. It didn’t give any details.
Iran is the third-largest oil supplier for India after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. India bought 23.6 million tons of Iranian oil in the financial year ending in March 2019.
India says it will buy crude oil from other major oil producing countries to protect its interests.
— AP
Montana Gov. Bullock joins 2020 Democratic presidential race
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces he is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, distinguishing himself among nearly two dozen candidates as the field’s only statewide elected official to win a state that President Donald Trump carried in 2016.
The 53-year-old governor is running as a centrist Democrat who has advanced party values while navigating a Republican legislature and a GOP-leaning electorate.
“What we need to do is get the country back on track, make sure everybody has a fair shot at success,” he tells The Associated Press in an interview before launching his campaign via online video. “I’ve been able to get meaningful things done that impact the people of my state. I believe they’ll be a strong reception for that.”
— AP
Saudi Arabia says its oil infrastructure attacked by drones
Saudi Arabia says drones attacked one of its oil pipelines as other assaults target energy infrastructure elsewhere in the kingdom, shortly after Yemen’s rebels claim a coordinated drone attack on the Sunni power.
The assaults mark the latest incidents challenging Mideast security after the alleged sabotage of oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates earlier this week amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.
In a statement carried on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih says drones attacked a petroleum pumping station supplying a pipeline running from its oil-rich Eastern Province to the Yanbu Port on the Red Sea.
— AP
Anti-Semitic crime in Germany up, amid uptick in hate crimes
German security officials say the number of anti-Semitic and anti-foreigner incidents rose in the country last year, despite an overall fall in politically motivated crimes.
Anti-Semitic incidents rose 19.6 percent to 1,799 — 89.1% of those involving far-right perpetrators. Xenophobic incidents rose 19.7% to 7,701 amid an overall uptick in hate crimes to 8,113 from 7,913.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer says politically motivated crime overall was down 8.7% in 2018 to 36,062 incidents, praising the trend but saying the figures are still too high.
— AP
