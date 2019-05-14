Anti-Semitic crime in Germany up, amid uptick in hate crimes

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announces he is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, distinguishing himself among nearly two dozen candidates as the field’s only statewide elected official to win a state that President Donald Trump carried in 2016.

The 53-year-old governor is running as a centrist Democrat who has advanced party values while navigating a Republican legislature and a GOP-leaning electorate.

“What we need to do is get the country back on track, make sure everybody has a fair shot at success,” he tells The Associated Press in an interview before launching his campaign via online video. “I’ve been able to get meaningful things done that impact the people of my state. I believe they’ll be a strong reception for that.”

— AP