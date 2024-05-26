The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
IDF says jets carried out overnight strikes on Hezbollah positions in south Lebanon
Israeli fighter jets carried out a wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon overnight, the military says.
The IDF says buildings used by the terror group and other infrastructure were struck in Khiam and Ayta ash-Shab.
The IDF also carried out artillery shelling at a number of other locations in south Lebanon.
https://x.com/idfonline/status/1794590758206574988?s=19
Jewish Iranian sentenced to death at ‘imminent risk of execution,’ rights group says
A Jewish Iranian man who was set to be executed last week for killing a man in a brawl two years ago is again at “imminent risk of execution,” an Iranian rights group says.
Arvin Nathaniel Ghahremani, 20, was sentenced to death and was expected to be executed last week under the Iranian penal code for retributive justice — or “Qisas” in Arabic — after allegedly killing a man named as Amir Shokri in self-defense when attacked with a knife two years ago, the opposition-linked Iran International news website said. However he received a last-minute stay of execution.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) now says Ghahremani’s appeal was rejected by the Iranian Supreme Court.
According to the group, Ghahremani’s family says that “key errors in the case were intentionally ignored” and his actions to save the victim were not taken into account.
The man’s relatives also say that Ghahremani was not adequately represented by his defense lawyer in court.
Ben Gvir’s bodyguards say minister’s drivers still breaking traffic laws at his instruction – report
Security guards for National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir say that his drivers are breaking traffic laws under his instruction, even after a man was injured last month when the minister’s car ran a red light, Haaretz reports.
The guards reportedly said that even if there was no operational need to do so, the drivers drive at excessive speed, run red lights at intersections, and drive on the hard shoulder of the road.
The report says the bodyguards warned their superiors that the practice is dangerous for the minister, other road users and pedestrians.
The drivers answer to the minister, who is himself in charge of policing. The report says the far-right minister’s office did not respond when asked for comment.
Last week, the driver whose vehicle was hit by Ben Gvir’s car last month said that his life has been ruined by the accident, as he undergoes recovery.
Idan Domatov, who works as a barber, has been unable to work since the accident. He suffered a severe injury to his knee and is not yet mobile.
The accident occurred in Ramle at the end of April after Ben Gvir had visited the scene of a terror attack in the city. As his car was leaving the scene, Ben Gvir’s driver ran a red light, hitting Domatov’s car which had entered the junction on a green light.
Speaking to Army Radio last week, Ben Gvir maintained that his driver was not responsible for the accident.
Ben Gvir has a long history of traffic offenses and has been repeatedly slammed for filming himself in transit as a minister while not wearing a seatbelt. Reports last year revealed that Ben Gvir has close to 80 traffic infractions on his record from being caught speeding, using his phone while driving, driving without a seatbelt and speeding, among a list of other infractions.
Low-key Lag B’Omer celebrations kick off at Mount Meron, under heavy shadow of war
The annual Lag B’Omer festivities have begun on Mount Meron in the north in a significantly scaled-down format, under the shadow of war and the threat of Hezbollah fire toward the area.
After police enforced a strict travel ban around the mountain’s holy sites, the Hillula of the 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai — typically attended by hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews — is underway with only 30 people allowed to enter at any given time.
According to Hebrew media, three traditional bonfire lightings are taking place — one by the leader of the Boyan Hasidic dynasty Nachum Dov Brayer, one by Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar, and one by Chief Rabbi of Safed Shmuel Eliyahu.
In European 1st, French court sentences 3 Syrian officials to life in absentia for war crimes
A Paris court has sentenced three high-ranking Syrian officials in absentia to life in prison for complicity in war crimes, in a landmark case against the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad and the first such case in Europe.
The trial focused on the officials’ role in the alleged 2013 arrest in Damascus of Mazen Dabbagh, a Franco-Syrian father, and his son Patrick, and their subsequent torture and killing. The four-day trial featured harrowing testimonies from survivors and searing accounts from Mazen’s brother.
Though Friday’s verdict is cathartic for plaintiffs, France and Syria do not have an extradition treaty, making the outcome largely symbolic. International arrest warrants for the three former Syrian intelligence officials — Ali Mamlouk, Jamil Hassan, and Abdel Salam Mahmoud — have been issued since 2018 to no avail.
They are the most senior Syrian officials to go on trial in a European court over crimes allegedly committed during the country’s civil war.
The court proceedings come as Assad has started to shed his longtime status as a pariah that stemmed from the violence unleashed on his opponents. Human rights groups involved in the case hope it will refocus attention on alleged atrocities.
Boy, 10, killed in apartment fire in Ashdod
A 10-year-old boy has been killed in an apartment fire in Ashdod.
Magen David Adom medics rescue the unconscious boy from the burnt home, pronouncing his death at the scene.
A woman around 40 years old has been taken to the city’s Assuta hospital in moderate condition following smoke inhalation.
IDF denies Hamas claim that it has abducted soldiers in Gaza fighting
The Israel Defense Forces quickly denies a Hamas claim that soldiers have been kidnapped in a new incident, saying in a statement on X that “the IDF clarifies that there is no incident of a soldier’s kidnapping.”
A spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing earlier claimed that the terror group has captured Israeli soldiers during fighting in Gaza’s Jabaliya.
