The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s news as it unfolds.
Strong, dry winds spark fires around the country
Unusually strong and dry winds spark fires and place firefighting units on alert nationwide.
A blaze in a factory at the Barkan Industrial Zone in the northern West Bank leads to the evacuation of the site and closure of roads nearby.
Another in the village of Yesodot, east of Ashdod, threatens to reach the village’s cowsheds. That fire appears to have started in a hay barn.
Another fire in an industrial zone next to the southern Bedouin city of Rahat threatens a candy factory.
And in Kiryat Haim in the northern city of Haifa, a fire leads to the evacuation of an apartment building.
Leaked intelligence cables show Iran’s grip on Iraq – report
The New York Times and The Intercept say they have reviewed hundreds of pages of purported Iranian intelligence documents that detail Iran’s massive influence in neighboring Iraq.
They say the unprecedented leak of 700 pages of Iranian intelligence cables shows Tehran’s efforts to embed itself in Iraq, including paying Iraqi agents working for the United States to switch sides.
Vanessa Gezari of The Intercept says her publication received the documents from an unknown source and that “we still don’t know who they’re from.” The Intercept shared the documents with the Times.
Monday’s article about the documents comes amid growing anti-Iran sentiment expressed by Iraqi anti-government protesters. It also comes at a time of widespread anti-government protests in Iran.
There was no immediate comment from Iraqi or Iranian officials.
Report details far-reaching Blue and White, Beytenu deal on religion and state
Channel 12 reports on what it says is a draft agreement between Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu on religion and state issues. If it is accurate, the report would indicate a willingness on the part of Benny Gantz’s party to take a relatively liberal line versus the Orthodox religious establishment.
Reportedly, in coalition talks, representatives of the two parties agreed on the full implementation of a plan that would see the establishment of an egalitarian prayer area at the Western Wall as well as a sharing of the administration of the site with non-Orthodox streams.
The agreement reportedly also allows for civil marriage, as well as the legislation of a controversial bill regulating draft exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox. The ultra-Orthodox parties’ opposition to that legislation was among the main catalysts for the elections in April.
The negotiating teams also agreed to institute public transportation on Shabbat in cities that choose to do so, and repeal a law that limits local authorities’ power to legislate bylaws allowing businesses to remain open on the Jewish day of rest.
Yesterday, the negotiating teams of both parties reported significant progress in talks.
