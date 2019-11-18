Pompeo says settlement policy change ‘increases likelihood’ of peace resolution

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the decision to repudiate a legal opinion saying West Bank settlements are not inconsistent with international law has not harmed prospects of a two-state solution .

“We recognized the reality on the ground. We provided a space for Israel and the Palestinians to negotiate. We have increased the likelihood” of a political solution, he contends.

“We have provided the very space for Israel and the Palestinians to come together. What we did here was conduct a legal analysis,” Pompeo says and adds that it was not intended to send a message approving further settlements. “It was intended to be a legal review.”

He adds that the policy change was not driven by domestic political concerns and that he is not concerned the move will isolate Washington on the matter.

“We have encouraged nations to stand up for the State of Israel, so I don’t think the decision increases the isolation,” Pompeo says.