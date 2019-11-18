Officer who shot Ethiopian-Israeli teen to be charged – reports

A police officer will be charged, likely with negligent homicide, in the shooting death of an Ethiopian-Israeli teen in June, Hebrew media reports say.

The family of Solomon Tekah, 19, is thought likely to petition the High Court of Justice to appeal the decision by the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department, and ask that the charges be upgraded to manslaughter.

Tekah was shot dead by the officer during an altercation in the Kiryat Haim neighborhood of Haifa.

The officer claimed he was trying to break up a street fight he came across, but was set upon by three youths, who hurled stones at him.

During the investigation into the shooting, the officer maintained that he felt that his life was in danger when he opened fire; however, eyewitnesses disputed that claim.

The incident sparked widespread protests and renewed accusations of police brutality and racism toward the Ethiopian-Israeli community.