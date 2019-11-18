Netanyahu worked on dramatic US policy change for months — senior official

Blue and White leader Gantz accuses Netanyahu of “hypocrisy, lies and incitement.”

“Throughout the meetings between our negotiating team and that of Likud and between Netanyahu and myself, we’ve realized that we have been talking to a wall — talking to a bloc,” says Gantz, referencing the 55-member bloc of right-wing, religious parties that have insisted on negotiating as a single unit, rather than independently.

“During the past two days, the hysteria has broken new records. We woke up on Saturday morning to discover that we were enduring nothing short of an ’emergency,’ ‘danger,’ a ‘terror attack.’

“Not because we were being dragged into a third election, not because of rockets that were hitting Sderot and Beersehba and not because of the hospital patients who are forced to lie in the hallways of medical centers [due to lack of hospital beds]. ”

“Every citizen of Israel received an ugly and dangerous show of hypocrisy, lies and incitement before our very eyes,” Gantz says, referencing Netanyahu’s speech last night at a Likud rally, in which he warned against the “dangers” of a Joint-List backed minority government.

“Against this backdrop, I would like to say clearly: I too have disagreements with the Arab members of Knesset. But your verbal assault against them over the past several days must stop. And you, Netanyahu, must walk back what you said immediately. Because leaders are supposed to give people hope.

“Instead of frightening and scaring others, let’s talk. Instead of inciting and dividing, let’s talk. Let’s sit down and reach a compromise that can truly serve all of Israel’s citizens. That can enable the formation of a broad and liberal unity government, as the public wanted,” Gantz says.

“This is what will allow us to serve the public. Let us work together for the security of Israel, for the unity of the people, for the protection of state institutions. For the elderly, the youth, the disabled and the sick. For all those who watching hoping for a better reality. It is not too late.”

— Jacob Magid