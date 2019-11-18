Strong, dry winds spark fires around the country

Unusually strong and dry winds spark fires and place firefighting units on alert nationwide.

A blaze in a factory at the Barkan Industrial Zone in the northern West Bank leads to the evacuation of the site and closure of roads nearby.

Another in the village of Yesodot, east of Ashdod, threatens to reach the village’s cowsheds. That fire appears to have started in a hay barn.

Another fire in an industrial zone next to the southern Bedouin city of Rahat threatens a candy factory.

And in Kiryat Haim in the northern city of Haifa, a fire leads to the evacuation of an apartment building.