Liberman insists he wants national unity while leaving door open to minority government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the first meeting of all 55 MKs from parties that have vowed to support him, says that a minority government would be “a real danger to Israel to the people of Israel.”

“We have met here for an emergency meeting because this is an emergency,” he says. “Represented here are all parts of Israeli society because there is a fateful moment in the history of the State of Israel. There is a possibility that within 48 hours a government will be formed with terror supporters.”

Netanyahu says such a government would be “a real danger to the people of Israel. We are talking about MKs who support terror, want to put soldiers on trial and have called for the destruction of Israel.”

“Blue and White have said it isn’t true. Now we see that they have pulled a trick on their voters and pulled a trick on the public,” Netanyahu charges.

“I told them to stop. I hoped they would. But they haven’t. Everything is moving forward toward a minority government. They are saying it will just be a transitional government. I say we can’t have this for even one day. People don’t even understand how dangerous it is.

“A minority government will be supported by Hamas and Iran. They will celebrate in Gaza and Ramallah and Tehran.”