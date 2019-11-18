Pompeo says US shifting on settlements, calling them illegal won’t bring peace

Moving to Israel, Pompeo says the Trump administration is reversing the Obama administration’s approach to settlements.

He says US policy has been inconsistent for decades, noting various shifts in the last decades.

He blames John Kerry for ending a carefully thought-out stance on settlements by declaring them illegal.

“The establishment of Israeli settlements in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law.”

He says the US is expressing no view on the legality of any settlement, punting that decision to Israeli courts.

He says the move does not pre-judge a US position on the West Bank.

“Calling the establishment of settlement inconsistent with international law has not worked,” he says. “It cannot bring peace.”