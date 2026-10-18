1,200 arrested, 150 cops injured amid mass violence across France

France is waking to devastated streets after clashes between police and protesters, mass looting and fires erupted nationwide as marches against rising costs of living degenerated into “extreme” violence.
The widespread unrest followed weeks of student protests and comes just six months ahead of elections to replace President Emmanuel Macron.
Whole streets in Paris “have been devastated,” the city’s mayor Emmanuel Gregoire says, as groups of masked young men torched parked cars and ransacked shops.
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who had condemned the “extreme intensity” of the violence, says 1,200 people have been arrested and 150 police officers hurt.
It was “a miracle the toll isn’t higher,” he says.
The violence began on the sidelines of marches in the capital and other cities over the cost of living that the interior ministry said were attended by 550,000 people.
The CGT union, which took part, said 800,000 people participated.
Police used tear gas and water cannon against protesters who threw projectiles and aimed fireworks.
A 17-year-old boy had his right hand blown off by a crowd-control grenade in the southern city of Saint-Etienne.
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