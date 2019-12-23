Arak reactor redesign under nuke deal takes step forward

A secondary circuit for Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor has become operational as part of its redesign under the 2015 nuclear deal, the country’s atomic energy chief says.

“Today a significant part of the reactor becomes operational,” Ali Akbar Salehi tells reporters at Arak.

The secondary circuit “transfers the heat generated in the reactor’s heart to cooling towers” and is now complete, he added, in remarks aired on state television.

Salehi noted the reactor’s primary circuit, which contains the core, was still being built.

“Fifty-two systems have to be built so that the reactor can become operational… we have completed 20 so far,” he said.

Monday’s announcement is part of Iran’s pledge under the nuclear deal to “redesign and rebuild” a modernized reactor so that it cannot produce weapons-grade plutonium and only support “peaceful nuclear research and radioisotope production for medical and industrial purposes.”

— AFP