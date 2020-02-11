Abbas says that Israel has ‘rejected every opportunity for peace’

“We are fighting terrorism. We are not terrorists,” PA President Abbas tells the UN Security Council, rejecting what he calls “Israeli misrepresentations.”

“The Palestinians do not waste an opportunity to waste an opportunity. We never waste opportunities for peace,” he says.

“On the other hand, Israeli governments and Israeli settlements have destroyed every opportunity for peace,” he says.

“They are building settlements with impunity. They confiscated land. They continued their war with our people in the Gaza Strip, supported unfortunately by the US administration.”