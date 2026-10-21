Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Arkia halts ticket sales to Marrakech at request of Israeli security services

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 11:06 am
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

An Arkia plane takes off at the Ben Gurion Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, August 14, 2025. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
An Arkia plane takes off at the Ben Gurion Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, August 14, 2025. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel’s Arkia halts ticket sales to Marrakech, Morocco, with immediate effect at the request of Israeli security authorities.

“Arkia is in contact with the relevant authorities and security officials to discuss the potential continuation of the route, as well as the implications for flights that have already been booked,” an Arkia spokesperson says. “Should Israeli authorities decide to halt flights by Israeli carriers to Marrakech, Arkia is exploring alternative options to maintain the route, including the possibility of operating flights through its commercial partners.”

Last week, Israir halted ticket sales on the route to Marrakech pending clarification of new security directives by local authorities in the wake of the flydubai attack, including for flights by Israeli airlines operating leased foreign aircraft and crews.

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